No charges for police in car chase that killed Jill Pirrie

NO charges will be laid against police officers involved in a car chase which resulted in the death of a nurse, it has emerged.

Mum-of-one Jill Pirrie died in May last year after she was knocked down by a car on Kingston Avenue while making her way home from work at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The Procurator Fiscal concluded that no further investigation was required Crown Office

The “much-loved” 33-year-old suffered fatal head and chest injuries after being hit by a car that was being driven by teenager Dylan Jenkin.

Jenkin, who was speeding and being pursued by police officers at the time, was handed a six-year sentence for causing her death. It later emerged the 18-year-old had no insurance and was driving a silver Ford Ka which he had bought on internet site Gumtree for just £40.

An investigation into the police’s actions was ordered by the Crown on May 12.

Prosecutors have since decided no action will be taken against them after receiving a report from the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

A Crown Office spokesman said: “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the Procurator Fiscal concluded that no further investigation was required. The family have been informed of this decision.”

Ms Pirrie’s father, Ralph Pirrie, previously said he did not blame police officers for his daughter’s death. Speaking when the Pirc investigation was nearing completion, he said: “I’m not expecting anything untoward from the Pirc report.

“The police have been exceptionally good to us and I’m sure all the procedures were followed correctly.

“We’re quite happy to let the matter take its course and have confidence that justice will be done. It’s entirely a matter for the courts.

“We’ve lost our daughter, the rest is up to the justice system.”

Tributes flooded in after news of Ms Pirrie’s death spread, with dozens of floral tributes left at the crash site by mourners.

One work colleague, Emma, left flowers and wrote: “Jill, you were always full of laughter and had the greatest sense of humour. A funnier colleague I could not have asked for.”

A fundraising campaign for Ms Pirrie’s young son, who now lives with his father, went on to bring in £15,000.

Jenkin, who was also banned from driving for seven years, caught the attention of police officers due to the manner of his driving and the condition of his car, which had been registered off-road.

Police officers pursued him in a marked vehicle and signalled to the teenage driver to stop.

However, instead of halting, Jenkin drove off at “high and excessive speed” and police lost sight of the car.

Jenkin was sentenced last August at the High Court in Glasgow but the six-year term was branded a “sick joke” by Ms Pirrie’s sister-in-law.

She said at the time: “As far as I’m concerned that is an insult to Jill’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Jill dedicated her career to care for others, it’s a disgrace our legal system didn’t care for her.”