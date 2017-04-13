No charges for police in fatal Edinburgh car chase

Police officers involved in a car chase which resulted in the death of an Edinburgh nurse will not face charges, it has emerged.

Jill Pirrie died after she was knocked down by a car on her way home from work on Old Dalkeith Road last May.

Ms Pirrie, a 33-year-old mother, suffered fatal head and chest injuries after being hit by a car which was being driven by teenager Dylan Jenkin. DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Jenkin, who was being pursued by police officers at the time, was handed a six-year sentence for killing Ms Pirrie.

An investigation into the police’s actions was ordered by the Crown on May 12.

Prosecutors decided no action would be taken against them upon receipt of a report from the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the Procurator Fiscal concluded that no further investigation was required.

“The family have been informed of this decision.”