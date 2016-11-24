‘No criminal proceedings’ in Keane Wallis-Bennett death

An investigation into the death of twelve-year-old Keane Wallis-Bennett has ruled that no criminal proceedings are to be brought forward.

Keane Wallis-Bennett was killed when a free-standing concrete modesty wall fell on top of her as she changed for PE in April 2014.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry was launched and the Crown Office has now fully investigated the incident which led to her death at Liberton High School on 1 April 2014.

The Crown Counsel have concluded, based on the available evidence, that there will be no criminal proceedings will be brought forward.

Should additional evidence come to light that decision may be reconsidered.

The Crown Counsel have decided that it is in the public interest to hold a Fatal Accident Inquiry to examine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death to help avoid such an incident happening again in the future.