Oasis mogul Alan McGee ‘talked out’ of buying Hearts

Oasis mogul and Scottish record label owner Alan McGee was talked out of buying Hearts by Primal Scream frontman and Celtic fan Bobby Gillespie.

The multi-millionaire entrepreneur, who helped launched 90s Britpop group Oasis, was revelling in the success of the Manchester band.

And Creation Records boss McGee, 56, from East Kilbride, had his heart set on his next investment – at Tynecastle.

In 1994, Wallace Mercer was looking to sell his shares in Hearts and, before Chris Robinson and Leslie Deans jumped at the opportunity, McGee considered buying the club.

But he told Radio X evening show presenter Gordon Smart that he was talked out of it by Glasgow band Primal Scream and its Celtic-supporting frontman Bobby Gillespie.

He said: “Oasis had just sold millions of records and I could have got the club for a few million.

“It was possible.

“But Primal Scream told me I couldn’t buy ‘the wee H***’ and that helped change my mind.”

Alan has also championed acts such as the Jesus and Mary Chain, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine and The Libertines.

But it was in 1994 that his biggest success, Oasis, released their record-setting debut album, Definitely Maybe, followed in 1995 by (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?