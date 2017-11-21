Odds cut on White Christmas as Edinburgh could be set for snow

BOOKIES have cut odds on the Capital being covered in snow on Christmas Day.

The last White Christmas in the UK was back in 2010 when 19 per cent of weather stations recorded snowfall.

Temperatures are set to drop in Edinburgh leading up to Christmas - and bookies have already been snowed under with a flurry of bets.

BetVictor is offering odds of 9/4 for the Capital to enjoy a White Christmas, while Betaway has the festive spectacle at 6/4.

William Hill is offering punters 5/2 on snow in Edinburgh in Christmas Day.

The Met Office can predict whether snow will fall up to five days in advance.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “We can accurately forecast if snow is likely on any given Christmas Day up to five days beforehand.

“In terms of the statistical likelihood of snow based on climatology, we know that a snowflake has fallen somewhere in the UK on Christmas Day 38 times in the last 54 years, so we can probably expect more than half of all Christmas Days to be a ‘white Christmas’.

“However the Dickensian scene of widespread snow lying on the ground on Christmas Day is much rarer. There has only been a widespread covering of snow on the ground (where more than 40 per cent of stations in the UK reported snow on the ground at 9am) four times in the last 51 years.”