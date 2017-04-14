Edinburgh’s Royal Mile named prettiest street in Scotland

The Royal Mile in Edinburgh’s Old Town has been named the second prettiest street in the UK.

The popular thoroughfare was the only Scottish street to appear in the top 15 after a survey of 1,000 people across the UK-wide was conducted.

It came second behind The Shambles, in York, and in front of the sweeping Georgian architecture of the Circus in Bath.

The poll was conducted to uncover the nation’s most charming streets in a bid to encourage people to take in somewhere new over the Easter weekend.

National Express spokesperson, Chris Hardy, said: “We quizzed the nation, scouring the A to Z of Britain’s roads, rows, avenues and lanes to uncover the top 15 UK streets you need to see.

“A long Bank Holiday weekend is right up everybody’s street so we thought the time was ripe to reveal the UK’s prettiest to inspire people to take somewhere new in their stride this Easter.”

BRITAIN’S PRETTIEST STREETS

1. The Shambles, York

2. The Royal Mile, Edinburgh

3. The Circus, Bath

4. Waterside (into Southern Lane) Stratford upon Avon

5. Steep Hill, Lincoln

6. Gold Hill, Shaftesbury and Kings Parade, Cambridge

7. Elm Hill, Norwich

8. Eastgate Street, Chester

9. The Market Place, Devizes

10. Main Street, Harworth and Harbour Street, Whitstable

11. The Square, Winchester

12. Thomas Street, Wells and Gay Street, Newcastle

13. Cecily Hill, Cirencester and Ledbury Road, Notting Hill

14. Catherine Hill, Frome

15. The Homend, Ledbury

