Thousands expected for Riding of the Marches in Edinburgh

HUNDREDS of horses will gallop through the heart of the city centre as an annual historical extravaganza makes its return to the Capital.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Riding of the Marches spectacle, which will culminate on Sunday with a finale featuring more than 280 horses and 100 pipes and drums.

The event is a re-enactment of the return of the Captain of the Trained Band – responsible for keeping order within the city – to Edinburgh, with the tragic news of defeat at the Battle of Flodden, 1513.

And the city’s new Lord Provost, Frank Ross, will play a starring role as the city banner is returned to him by the Edinburgh Captain, Dean Smith, concluding a symbolic tradition dating back to at least 1494 of inspecting the common land.

The ride will get under way at 9.30am from Gilmerton Road near to Bernard Hunter’s yard. It will then proceed north on Lasswade Road, before entering Mortonhall Estate and towards Old Dalkeith Road. The event will finish with a procession from Horse Wynd up the Royal Mile at around 3.30pm.