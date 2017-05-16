On this day 1998: Hearts end years of hurt with Scottish Cup win

May 16 is a day that will forever be etched in the memory of all Hearts fans.

On this day in 1998 Hearts secured the Scottish Cup in a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Celtic Park ending a 36 year wait for a major trophy.

At times, Hearts struggled against a strong, but wasteful, Rangers team but still prevailed to pick up their first Scottish Cup since 1956.

The game was played at Celtic Park due to the construction of Hampden with Ibrox being used in the 1997 Cup Final.

The Jambos took an early lead when the referee Willie Young blew for a spot kick after just 38 minutes after Steve Fulton was foul on the edge of the area. Colin Cameron converted sending the travelling Hearts fans into bedlam early on.

The front page of the Evening News following the Scottish Cup win.

A scrappy encounter continued until half time with limited opportunities for both sides with Rangers coming closest after hitting the woodwork.

However, Hearts began the second half in similar style to how they had started the game with an early goal giving them a cushion, arguably against the run of play.

Five minutes into the second half Hearts keeper Gilles Rousset took a long free kick mid-way in his own half which was controlled by Stephane Adam.

He then controlled the bouncing ball on his chest before shooting past Andy Goram in the Rangers goal.

Ally McCoist, who came on at half time for Rangers pulled one back for the Ibrox side with 10 minutes to play but it was all in vain.

The game was noted not only for the Cup win for Hearts but also for being the last game Ally McCoist ever played for Rangers and John Robertson featuring on the Hearts bench for the final time.

It was also one of the last games played at an uncompleted Celtic Park with just over 48,000 attending.

The final ended a life time of hurt for Hearts fans with some seeing their side win a major trophy for the first time in four decades.