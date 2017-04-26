On this day in 1902: Hibs win Scottish Cup

April 26 is a day that is forever etched in the history of Hibernian with the club securing their second Scottish Cup in 1902.

On the pitch, the 1902 Scottish Cup final between Hibs and Celtic offered little to get excited about with the Edinburgh dispact reporting the quality of the final as “charity club season final” however while the game itself was muted, the celebrations back inm Edinburgh were spectacular. Hibs had made the final despite a disappointing league campaign that offered little to suggest they would become a deadly force in the Scottish Cup finishing sixth in the ten-team First Division.

How the Cup Final victory was reported.

The Easter Road side had won just three away win.

However, in 1902 Hibs Cup form was a different matter. Their performances were littered with goals having scored 16 and lost just two, booking their place with a 2-0 triumph over Rangers

The scene was set for a thrilling chance for an Edinburgh side to scoop the honours for a second year in a row.

A gale force wind marked the spectacle which had been delayed due to the tragic Ibrox disaster.

Celebrations in Edinburgh post match lasted long in to the night, however, Hibs fans would need to wait 114 years before lifting the famous trophy again.