On this day in 2005: Centre of Edinburgh becomes car free

In one of the biggest changes in traffic management in the city in over 40 years, the centre of Edinburgh became car-free on this day in 2005.

As part of the changes, all cars (except taxis) were divereted from the westbound side of Princes St between 7am-8pm.

This followed on from the measure introduced in 1996 heading eastbound.

Over 40 streets were affected by the scheme which gave cyclists and pedestrians priority on streets such as George Street.

The move was introduced to reduce congestion in the city and boost the economy, effectively preventing cars from passing through.

As part of the move a number of roads in the New Town saw diversions onto Queen Street.

Do you remember the first day of the scheme? Share your memories with us by commenting below or by