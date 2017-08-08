On this day in 2007: Craig Gordon signs for Sunderland

On this day in 2007, Craig Gordon signed for Sunderland from Hearts.

The keeper was bought for £9 million (a British transfer record fee a goalkeeper at the time) by then-Sunderland manager Roy Keane.

Craig Gordon during his first European match for Hearts.

As part of his move, Gordon, who made 139 appearances for Hearts and won the Scottish Cup with the Tynecastle side, waived his cut of the £9 million transfer fee.

Speaking on his move from Hearts, Gordon said: “When I left Hearts I didn’t take anything with me from the transfer fee or any signing-on fees. I left that with the club and it’s probably long gone.

“Maybe it would have been better had I taken it with me so I could put it back in now. I waived what I could have taken because I thought that was the right thing to do.

“The club did well by me. They gave me my chance to come through and showed a great deal of faith in me.”

His career at Sunderland was marred by a number of injuries after his first season, and in the five years with the club he managed just 88 appearances.

After leaving Sunderland in 2012, Gordon trained at Rangers before signing for Celtic in 2014.