On this day in 2009, a number of monkeys escaped from their new enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo.

It was reported on July 6 2009 that the barbary macaques were still on the loose.

The Barbary Macaque escaped over the weekend.

Despite the bold bid, the zoo remained opened to visitors.

While zookepers were frantically trying to recapture the animals, one monkey made his claim for fame.

Yousef the Barbary macaque was shot with tranquilliser darts on a hotel roof after making a bid for freedom.

The four-year-old monkey escaped his cage and scaled an electric fence, darting through traffic and making his way through the city.

He was tracked down to the roof of the Capital Hotel in Clermiston

Perhaps most impressively, it was the second time he had escaped that year.

Yousef died in 2010, but the people of Edinburgh can stil see him as he was stuffed and displayed at the National Museum of Scotland in 2012.