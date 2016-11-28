One man injured in Edinburgh restaurant fire

One man has suffered serious injuries following a fire at an Edinburgh takeaway restaurant

The blaze was reported at 12:48 and started at Taste Of China takeaway with fire crews tackling the blaze.

A statement from fire officials read: “At the height of the incident six appliances were in attendance.

“Crews were faced with a well-developed fire on arrival and used a high pressure hose reel and a line of hose to tackle the blaze which had spread to the roof space.

“Firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to adjoining properties.

Taste Of China, Calder Park ~ Chinese takeaway Images courtesy of reader Louise Bryce

“One male casualty suffered burns and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

“The incident has now scaled down and firefighters are dampening down the affected area.”