Opal Lounge evacuated following basement fire

The Opal Lounge was evacuated on Sunday evening following a fire in its basement.

Firefighters arrived at the George Street club after the alarm was raised around 8.40pm on Sunday night.

5 crews arrived on the scene to tackle the blaze. Picture; Malcolm McCurrach

Five fire engines were sent to the scene after a washing machine caught fire.

No one was injured in the blaze, however, George Street was shut for a considerable period.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.52pm on Sunday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a fire within a commercial property on George Street, Edinburgh.

“A total of five appliances were immediately mobilised and firefighters used high powered hoses to extinguish the flames.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”