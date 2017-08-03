Opal lounge love thug escapes jail term for mistakenly glassing woman

A JEALOUS thug who smashed a glass over the head of a woman who she wrongly believed kissed her boyfriend in a nightclub has escaped a jail term.

Ashley Katsande, from Easter Dalry Road, glassed victim Marta Bugalska after she spotted her partner in an embrace with another woman.

Katsande picked up a glass tumbler and savagely struck Ms Bugalska over the head leaving the woman with a gash to the side of her head before she collapsed on the dance floor of the Capital’s Opal Lounge.

Ms Bugalska, who has been left disfigured by the attack, was treated at the scene by club staff before being rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Katsande then attempted to apologise to her victim by a Facebook message after it later emerged she had attacked the wrong woman.

The 23-year-old thug has now been ordered to pay Ms Bugalska £800 in compensation and placed on a supervision order for the next 12 months after admitting the attack at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

Previously the court was told this was Katsande’s third conviction for assault.

Fiscal depute Anne McNeill said Katsande spotted Ms Bugalska on the dance floor of the Opal Lounge, on the Capital’s George Street, at around 2.45am on September 16 last year.

Ms McNeill said: “The complainer was at the locus, the Opal Lounge, and she was dancing next to the DJ’s booth at the bar.

“Suddenly she felt a hand on her shoulder and was struck repeatedly on the head with a glass.

“She fell to the ground injured and was struck on the forehead and the mouth.”

Ms Bugalska was treated at the club by staff members trained in first aid before being taken to hospital where she had staples inserted to the wound on her forehead.

Ms McNeill added Katsande had realised her mistake “almost immediately” and asked a friend to contact the injured woman on Facebook to apologise.

Solicitor Paul Dunne, defending, said his client did not know her boyfriend would be at the club that night.

Mr Dunne said: “She was confronted with her partner’s infidelity - he [also] did not know she was going to be there.

“She went into the pub and witnessed the embrace and was concerned by this. She took great umbrage at this.

“The glass did not break - it was the impact of the blow that caused the cut and not the glass smashing.”

Mr Dunne added Katsande had “instantly regretted” attacking the woman with the pint tumbler.

Yesterday, Sheriff Frank Crowe said: “You do have a previous conviction for assault and this was a very nasty assault where the girl was left disfigured.

“But you do have a good job and you have supportive friends. I am prepared to give you an opportunity.”