Opening date for Gyle Krispy Kreme shop revealed

The opening date for the new Krispy Kreme store in Edinburgh has been revealed.

The doughnut specialist will be opening its newest store in The Gyle Shopping Centre at 10am on 23rd May.

The new kiosk-style store will be designed like a giant Krispy Kreme dotty dozen box, and will offer shoppers 16 varieties of doughnuts.

There’s a Gold Card for the first person in the queue (which entitles the holder to a 24 doughnuts every month for a year), goody bags for the first dozen people in the queue, as well as lots of spot prizes throughout the day.

Neil Williamson, Operations Director at Krispy Kreme, said “We’re really excited to announce our opening day. We caused a three-day traffic jam when we opened our Hotlight store in Edinburgh in 2015, so we’re hoping that this one will provide even more magic! See you there.”