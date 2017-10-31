Opening of the new Boroughmuir High is delayed again

THE opening of the new Boroughmuir High School has been met with a fresh delay after it was announced pupils would not now move in until February.

Students had been earmarked to settle into their new classrooms in January but will now not move in until the latter half of the following month.

The move, which follows extensive consultation with the headteacher and wider school community, will see the new school fully operational immediately after the February mid-term break.

School staff said the phased approach would allow S4, S5 and S6 pupils to complete their prelim exams in January with the minimum disruption.

Headteacher David Dempster said: “I am certain that this is the right decision for the school. It will allow us to manage our move over an extended period and allow the life of the school and in particular learning and teaching to continue with minimal impact.”

Jacqueline Whymark, chairwoman of the school’s parent council, said the move had the group’s “complete support”.

The school’s original opening date was August 2016.