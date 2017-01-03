Organs of Shaun Woodburn to be donated to honour last wishes

The family of Shaun Woodburn, who was tragically killed in Leith in the early hours of 2017, have agreed to honour his wishes by allowing his organs to be donated.

It is understood that Shaun wanted his organs to be used in transplants.

Shaun passed away on New Year’s Day after being attacked in Leith, with a 16-year-old appearing in court charged with murder.

The former Bonnyrigg Rose player had been out with friends celebrating Hogmanay at Gladstones Bar prior to the incident.

The owner of Gladstones Bar, where Shaun had celebrated the New Year said: “It’s heartbreaking to think that just two hours before, we had all been wishing each other a Happy New Year.

“Then Shaun was being taken to hospital.

“Everyone who knew him loved him.

“We’re all going to miss him so much”

Flowers have been laid outside the pub along with other tributes to Shaun.