Owner banned for neglecting three dogs

A Bathgate man who neglected his three dogs has been banned from owning or keeping animals for three years.

William Dobbie, 30, of Dundas Street in Bathgate, who was sentenced at Edinburgh Sherrif Court on Monday, caused Mitzi, Sugar and Kane to suffer unnecessarily and has been given a five month restriction of liberty order following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

The dogs, were left to sit in their own faeces and one was so thin her bones could be seen protruding through her skin.

Dobbie, who pled guilty to failing to provide a suitable diet and adequate veterinary care for his dogs, has to abide by a daily curfew from 7pm to 7am as part of the restriction order.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, Scottish SPCA Inspector Jenni Surgeon said: “On entering the property I discovered a Staffordshire bull terrier in a cage behind the door with no access to food or water. She was extremely thin and her bones were protruding through her skin. The cage contained large quantities of faeces, some of which had mould, indicating the cage had not been cleaned for quite some time.

“There was a foul smell inside the property which was caused by the multiple deposits of faeces throughout the house. The property was very unhygienic which put the animals at risk of injury, disease and illness.

“There were two extremely underweight Jack Russell terriers roaming around the house. Both of which had staining to their legs and lower abdomen which has most probably been caused by the pair lying in their own urine and faeces.

“We welcome the fact that Dobbie has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down. We hope he will give serious consideration about his suitability to care for other animals in the future.

“Thankfully, the dogs have now received the proper treatment and have made a full recovery.”

The dogs, who were signed over to the care of the SSPCA, will now be re-homed.