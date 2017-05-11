Oxgangs v Spartans youth match abandoned as brawl breaks out

A youth football match was abandoned after a player punched an opponent sparking a mass brawl.

Ugly scenes flared after an AC Oxgangs FC player thumped a Spartans FC youngster in the face, leaving him with a suspected broken nose.

The injured player’s teammates are then understood to have waded in leaving officials no option but to call off the fixture at Meggetland Sports Complex.

A witness told the Daily Record: “It was a really vicious attack, completely out of order.

“There has been some sort of chat and the Oxgangs boy has hit the Spartans player a couple of times.

“It’s the sort of thing that you just shouldn’t see during a game at any level.

“I know things can get heated but these players should know how to behave.

“It’s an embarrassing situation for the club.”

Both teams attract youngsters hoping to play professionally with top clubs in the future.

Oxgangs officials confirmed their player who lashed out has been banned for four matches.

“I wasn’t there but our coach has told me the game was abandoned after two of three Spartans players attacked our player who had hit their player,” said Oxgangs club leader Brian Lee.

There were no reports of injuries sustained by Oxgangs players.

The club has now withdrawn the under-16s team from the league but blamed a player shortage.

“We’ve been struggling for numbers with players at that age where they’ve got exams,” added Mr Lee.

“They haven’t been showing up for training - I had the same problem with the under-19s with only nine or ten players. It’s difficult at that age.”

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation is underway into the initial assault on Sunday April 30.

“A 16-year-old male sustained various facial injuries during this attack and officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry,” added the spokesman.

