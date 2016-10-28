Parents in desperate appeal to trace missing French student

THE PARENTS of a French student missing for four days have said they are “desperate” to find him.

Antoine Maury, 21, was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday October 24, when he suddenly left his friends at Edinburgh College’s Milton Road East Campus.

Antoine Maury has been missing since Monday 24th of October. Pic: Contributed.

A major search is under way to trace the missing man and police are investigating a possible sighting of him between 10.45pm and 11pm near to the Duddingston Village area of Holyrood Park, heading into the park.

Mr Maury’s parents have travelled to Edinburgh to be nearby as the investigation into their son’s disappearance continues.

In a statement issued through police, Pascal and Laura Maury said: “We are desperate to find Antoine and are appealing to anyone who might have information as to where he is or know if someone is sheltering him.

“We want him to know that we love him, he is not in trouble and for him to come home. We ask that anyone living in the area to please check their outbuildings and garages again to confirm that Antoine is not hiding there.”

The man seen heading into Holyrood Park who matched the 21-year-old’s description was topless, and police said they are keeping an open mind regarding his clothing.

The Police Scotland Marine Unit have been deployed along with specialist searchers within Holyrood Park.

Officers are continuing to scour CCTV images and door-to-door inquiries will continue today in the Duddingston area and at Pollock Halls.

Inspector Alan Carson of Edinburgh Division said: “We are continuing our search to find Antoine today and are still appealing to the public for their assistance.

“This is a live missing person investigation and we are very concerned for Antoine’s welfare. I would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact us immediately.

“Any information passed to police may hold the key to finding Antoine.”

Mr Maury is white, around 6ft, of medium build, with short brown hair, a beard and a fair complexion. He has a tattoo of a bleeding hand on his forearm.

He was last seen wearing a brown/green bomber jacket with dark chinos and a white beanie hat.

He is thought to have been wearing black and white Vans trainers.

