Patisserie Valerie to open new store in Edinburgh

Patisserie Valerie is to open its fifth store in Edinburgh this week.

The renowned national chain which currently operates over 140 cafes throughout the UK has moved into Debenhams in Edinburgh.

The creation of the new store on Princes Street will create approximately 20 jobs.

The new store will serve a selection of hot food as well as Patisserie Valerie’s range of cakes and patisserie.

The new store will also be a site to order and collect celebration cakes.

Paul May CEO of Patisserie Holdings PLC, the group that owns Patisserie Valerie, said: ‘Our first four stores in Edinburgh have been very popular and well received amongst our customers, which is why we are so pleased to be opening a another store in this location.

“As a listed company we are embarking on a large expansion strategy which will see us opening 20 new stores a year across the UK so this is our next step towards this goal.’