Patter to bridge Glasgow and Edinburgh ‘divide’

Until Friday 7th October, local residents are encouraged to visit Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley station to check out The Flatterbox to share what they love about the other city.

Patter pays with Flatterbox. Picture; John Devlin

The voice activated ticket machine is filled with reasons to travel by train to the other city- but it only accepts kind words as currency.

The tongue-in-cheek stunt is live from 11.30am – 1pm every day until Friday and is part of ScotRail’s ‘Great City Swap’ campaign, which launched last week.

ScotRail unveiled the machines this week, which were operated by top Scottish comedians Des Clarke and Iain Stirling.

Glasgow funny man Des Clarke said: “The Flatterbox really does bust the myth that people from Edinburgh don’t always have a nice word to say about us Glaswegians – they do, but maybe after a wee bit of prompting. It was great fun being in The Flatterbox and taking part in The Great City Swap. I hope the good people of Edinburgh take part in the swap and experience all the wonderful things Glasgow has to offer.”

Edinburgh comedian Iain Stirling added: “It was really nice to hear people saying lovely things about my home city of Edinburgh, whilst sitting in a tiny box. I really hope the people of Glasgow take part in The Great City Swap and experience all the great things Edinburgh has, just an hour by train.”

Prizes up for grabs in Glasgow include a special, up-close-and-personal experience with animals at Edinburgh Zoo, delicious lunch at the Chef’s Table at the capital’s Castle Terrace, a VIP trip around the Edinburgh Dungeon and tickets to go on the city’s Gin Journey.