Penguin lantern to light up zoo

Giant penguin lantern to light up Edinburgh Zoo

A penguin lantern, despite being much larger than a regular penguin, will feature as one of the smallest installations in the zoo’s upcoming Giant Lanterns of China Festival this winter.

The inquisitive penguins adopted the lantern as one of their own as they admired the silk and steel structure created by a team of 150 craftsmen from the Sichuan Province in China.

An array of handcrafted lanterns have travelled more than 5,000 miles by boat to join the installation for its December launch.