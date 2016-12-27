Pensioner dies from serious injuries after bus fall

A PENSIONER who was injured after falling on a bus as it braked suddenly has died in hospital.

Today the family said they were “devastated” at the loss of a loving mother of four who also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Police have confirmed that an elderly woman has died after falling in a bus as it travelled in Edinburgh earlier this month.

She was on her way home from church to Dalkeith, sitting on the lower deck, when she fell and suffered serious injuries as the bus almost collided with a silver Honda Civic on Gilmerton Road at the junction with the on-slip to the City Bypass.

She was taken by ambulance to the Western General Hospital, but sadly failed to recover from her injuries and passed away during the early hours of Boxing Day.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland her family said: “We are all deeply saddened by this unexpected loss. She was a loving mother of four children and being a woman of faith, this Dalkeith lady was returning from the chapel in Edinburgh when the incident occurred.

“The family, which also includes four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, are devastated and hope anyone who can help with the police inquiry comes forward.”

Police said they had managed to trace the driver of the car, but asked other people who were in the area around the time of the accident to come forward.

Sergeant Iain Blain of Police Scotland’s Edinburgh road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this very sad time.

“As a result of our ongoing investigation we have now traced a driver of a Honda Civic that was seen in the area at the time.

“However, I’d urge anyone who was in the vicinity to please contact police on 101 if not already done so.”

A spokesman for Lothian Buses said: “We are extremely sorry to hear that this lady has passed away and we offer our sincere condolences to her family.

“We will continue to support the police in their investigation into this tragic incident.”

