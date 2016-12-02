Pensioner sustains serious injuries in Muirhouse collision

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a road traffic collision at the junction of Muirhouse Parkway and Pennywell Medway.

The incident happened around 2.30pm on Thursday, December 1, when a white Renault Clio motorcar collided with a 65-year-old male pedestrian.

The 65-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, where he was currently detained.

Police are now investigating and are appealing for information.

Police Sergeant Iain Blain of Edinburgh’s road Policing Unit said: “This was a serious collision and we are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“If you were in the area and witnessed anything which would help our investigation I would ask that you get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.