Pensioner tricked into giving £1000 to bogus workmen in Bathgate

A PENSIONER was tricked into handing over more than £1000 to bogus workmen who arrived at her home in Bathgate.

Three men offered to carry out roof repairs at the 78-year-old woman’s home in Hunter Grove around 1pm on Monday

After agreeing a four-figure fee, the woman handed over the cash before the suspects fled.

The first man is described as white, around 30-years-old with a heavy build and wearing a navy fleece, dark jeans, trainers and a baseball cap.

The second man is described as white, in his 40s, 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and wearing a baseball cap.

The third male is described as white, in his 20s and wearing a brown jacket.

All of the suspects spoke with Scottish accents.

Detective Constable Greig Muir said: “The victim has been left very distressed having been defrauded of a large sum of cash for work that was never carried out on her property.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing these men around Hunter Grove on Monday afternoon, or who has information that can help us trace them.

“At this time, we would again remind the public never to agree to unsolicited work on their homes or businesses and use only reputable people or companies for any repairs or maintenance they require.

“A range of useful crime prevention advice is available on our website by visiting www.scotland.police.uk.”

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their inquiries is asked to contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

