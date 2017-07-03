Person hit by train on Newcraighall to Newtongrange line

A PERSON has died after being hit by a train between Newcraighall in Edinburgh and Newtongrange, Midlothian.

The incident occurred just before midday. Railway services using the line have been suspended and authorities will be working to provide replacement transport.

A spokesman for British Transport Police has said officers are working on identifying the individual so that they can inform their family as soon as possible: “We attended along with colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”

Transport disruption is expected to continue till 2pm.