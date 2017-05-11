Pet Trends 2017: What is Pawsecco and why is it so popular?

A new product is taking off in style amongst pet owners with Pawsecco, a white wine for cats and dogs being offered by ‘pet drink sepcialists’ Woof and Brew.

Pawsecco is a ‘wine’ for your dog and cat and offers a tasty treat for pets.

The drink is non-alcoholic, non-carbonated and grape-free, but with this specialised blend of Elderflower, Nettle, Ginseng & Limeflower, created with the advice of veterinary experts.

Served over food, or as a drink, the luxury treat for pets is proving to be exceptionally popular.

Sold in 250ml bottles some dog-friendly bars are now offering Pawsecco with the product being in high demand since its launch.

Orders of Pawsecco are taking up to 10 days to arrive due to the high demand following the launch of the product.