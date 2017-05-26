Petition launched to allow bus drivers to remove their ties

A petition has been launched in support of Lothian Bus drivers to allow them to remove their ties in hot weather.

The petition comes following an article in the Edinburgh Evening News which revealed that under new rules. bus drivers had to ask for permission to remove their tie in hot weather.

But drivers for Lothian Buses have been ordered to wait for a radio message from their control centre before they can dump the neckwear.

The petition on Change.org was launched at around 9:30am this morning

It read: “With temperatures in Edinburgh reaching over 25 degrees centigrade, and more hot weather to follow, we call upon Lothian Buses to allow their drivers to remove their ties during summer months, at their own discretion.

“We value our bus drivers who are essential service providers in our city and we do not consider that customer service will suffer as a result of allowing staff the discretion on whether or not to remove their ties during hot weather.”