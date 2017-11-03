Pictures: ODEON Luxe Edinburgh West opens doors in Wester Hailes

A NEW cinema boasting 800 luxury reclining seats has opened its doors to the public today.

The Wester Hailes ODEON has reopened after a refurbishment, rebranded as the ODEON Luxe Edinburgh West. The venue is only the second Luxe cinema to be opened by the company and is home to the largest fully-reclining iSense screen in Europe.

The ODEON Luxe Edinburgh West offers new food and drink options

Guests enjoyed a drinks reception at the cinema last night before experiencing the new technology while watching Murder on the Orient Express.

The guests were also joined by convener for culture and sport at Edinburgh City Council, Donald Wilson, who ifficially cut the ribbon to open the sute alongside Carol Welch, managing director of ODEON and Isal Stilley, general manager of the Wester Hailes ODEON Luxe.

ODEON Luxe Edinburgh West features 800 handmade reclining seats across eight upgraded screens, with triple the legroom and increased personal space for guests. Seats will alos included individual retractable tray tables.

Guests can enjoy extra leg room at the ODEON Luxe cinema

The cinema’s technology has also been overhauled, including the installation of a cutting-edge 178-seat iSense screen - the largest fully-reclining iSense in Europe - delivering an immersive, ultra-high-definition cinema experience, with 4K projection and Dolby ATMOS sound.

Film fans can enjoy sound delivered by 160 brand new speakers across all auditoriums, with all standard screens now packing Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound and improved picture quality on enlarged screens throughout the cinema.

A new in-screen lighting system will also help minimise distractions between guests, and any guests who are hard of hearing can also take advantage of a new Dolby Fidelio Audio Description system and hearing impaired loops across all screens.

Ms Stilley said: “It’s incredibly exciting to open our doors and welcome local film fans into our luxurious new cinema.

The cinema was officially opened on Thursday night

“The experience we can now offer guests, with handmade recliners and a range of food & drink options, means our cinema is going to be at the forefront of entertainment for years to come.”

Cllr Wilson said: “This has always been a very popular cinema, but these refurbishments – including cutting-edge technology and fully-reclining seats – sees it become a state-of-the-art facility with benefits for the whole city.

“Edinburgh is a city with a rich history of arts and culture, and the new ODEON Luxe Edinburgh West will ensure guests can enjoy the best entertainment in truly luxurious settings.”