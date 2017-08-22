Pictures of the new look Waverley station released

New images showing how Edinburgh Waverley’s extended platforms will look once complete have been released

Engineers are currently working in Scotland’s second busiest station to extend platforms 5 and 6, to the east of the station, and 12, to the west.

Waverley platforms 5&6 looking east. Picture: Network Rail

The project will prepare Waverley for the arrival of Virgin East Coast’s new Azuma trains and ScotRail’s new class-385s.

As the project enters its next phase, Network Rail will soon begin to extend platform 12 further into the station and to remove redundant buildings on platform 11.

To enable these vital enhancements to take place, the escalators on platform 11 will close to the public on Saturday, September 2, and reopen in early 2018 when the extended platform 12 comes into service.

Rodger Querns, Network Rail programme director, said: “Extending Edinburgh Waverley’s platforms is vital to the long-term future of the station and paves the way for the introduction of two new state-of-the-art train fleets.

Waverley Platforms 5&6 looking west towards main concourse. Picture: Network Rail

“Completing such a significant piece of engineering work in one of the country’s busiest stations is a significant challenge and one which will mean some short-term disruption to the platform 11 escalator.

“However, we are committed to carrying out these enhancements as quickly as possible and with the minimum of inconvenience for passengers.”

The enhancements are being delivered as part of the Scottish Government’s Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme (EGIP) and the Department for Transport-funded Intercity Express Programme (IEP).

The infrastructure works, and new rolling stock, will help to transform travel on both routes increasing passenger capacity and reducing journey times – by around 10 minutes between Edinburgh and Glasgow and by around 20 minutes between the two capitals.