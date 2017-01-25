Piers Morgan says Ewan McGregor ‘let down’ viewers over snub

Piers Morgan has said Hollywood star Ewan McGregor “let down” Good Morning Britain viewers by refusing to appear on the programme.

The Star Wars actor, 45, pulled out of an interview on Tuesday - saying he objected to host Piers Morgan’s comments about last weekend’s women’s march.

As Morgan, 51, opened the breakfast show on Wednesday, he told viewers he was “disappointed” with McGregor’s decision.

He said: “Ewan McGregor is a major star, perfectly entitled to have his opinion about politics, I’m entitled to mine.

“We should all be able to have different views.

“I would have respected him more if he’d walked out here sat down and said: ‘You are wrong about the women’s march’, and we could have had an adult conversation about it.”

He added: “Having a conversation about these things is how we all move on.

“I was very disappointed with what he did - he let down the viewers and he let down himself.”

McGregor was due to appear on the ITV breakfast show to talk about his new movie, the Trainspotting sequel.

But after arriving at the studio, and discovering Morgan was presenting the show, he made his feelings clear when he tweeted his fans: “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise Piers Morgan was host.

“Won’t go on with him after his comments about women’s march.”

Morgan had previously voiced his displeasure at the women’s march which took place around the world.

The TV host had objected to the marches in a series of tweets, saying: “I’m planning a men’s march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?”

Hundreds of thousands of people joined women’s marches in London and Washington DC as protests were held around the world following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

At least 500,000 people gathered for a rally outside the US Capitol building in Washington, while organisers said an estimated 100,000 descended on central London on Saturday as similar events were staged in Edinburgh, Bristol and cities across the US.

Celebrities showing their support included Madonna, Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore, America Ferrera and Michael Moore.