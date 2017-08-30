Pilot reprimands rowdy passengers on Edinburgh-Ibiza flight

A pilot stunned passengers by giving a lecture after a couple were chucked off a flight heading to Ibiza.

A Jet2 pilot gave rowdy passengers a telling off after the flight was already delayed by 40 minutes.

The pilot emerged from the cockpit and stood in front of travellers and announced: “People want a good holiday, a nice flight and not have any trouble, loud raucous behaviour and drunkenness.

“And unfortunately this flight has started badly already with verbal aggression going on which is not going to be tolerated.”

‘A lot of you think this is a party bus, but it is not’

The response was cheered by many passengers on the flight, with Jet 2 also reducing the drinks service on the flight as a result of rowdy passengers.

A spokesman for Jet2 told the Sun: ‘We can confirm the captain made the decision to offload a male passenger from our Edinburgh flight LS805 to Ibiza on Saturday 26th August.

‘This was due to his increasingly anti-social and aggressive behaviour.

‘As a family friendly airline the safety and welfare of our customers and staff is always our number one priority, as our captain demonstrated on this occasion.’

A recent survey of 4,000 cabin crew found 87 per cent have had to deal with drunken passengers at UK airports or departing flights.