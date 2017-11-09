Pizza delivery drivers robbed by gang at knifepoint in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after two delivery drivers were robbed in the west of the city.

At around 8.20 p.m. on Tuesday November 7 a 50-year-old man was delivering pizzas to an address in Westfield Avenue when he was confronted by a group of youths who threatened him and demanded he hand over the food.

The victim complied before the suspects made off down Westfield Road towards Wickes.

The group are described only as wearing dark clothing.

A second incident then occurred around 7.45 p.m. on Wednesday 8th November in Westfield Road.

A 40-year-old man was making a pizza delivery to an address in the street when three male youths approached him and grabbed at his delivery bag.

The driver attempted to struggle with the group at which time one of them produced a kife.

All three suspects then made off with the pizzas towards Alexander Drive.

The first suspect for this robbery is described as being black, around 17-years-old, 5ft 7ins tall with a slim build and wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as being around 17-years-old, 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build and wearing a balaclava or ski mask, dark clothing and spoke with a local accent.

The third and fourth suspects are described as being white, 17-years-old, 5ft 7ins tall with slim builds and wearing ski masks and dark clothing.

Detective Constable Joyce Gunderson from Corstorphine CID said: “While neither driver was injured during these robberies, both were left alarmed after being confronted and threatened by the youths involved and we are currently looking to establish if both incidents are linked.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the Westfield area on the evenings of Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th November is asked to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone who can help us identify the suspects, or who has any other information that can assist with our inquiries should also come forward.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident numbers 3362 of the 7th or 3325 of the 8th November. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.