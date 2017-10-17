Plane lands in Glasgow after declaring emergency over Edinburgh

A plane that declared an emergency flying over Edinburgh has now safely landed in Glasgow.

Flight ICE532 / FI532 had left Reykjavik at 7.20am heading for Munich but it is understood that the plane declared an emergency while over the Scottish Capital around 10:20am after a passenger took ill.

A screengrab from FlightAware.com shows the reroute

Tracking websites showed that following the emergency, the plane had been diverted towards Glasgow Airport.

The Boeing 757 landed at Glasgow Airport shortly afterwards and the passenger was taken off the aircraft as a precaution.

The flight will refuel before continuing its voyage to Germany.