Plans approved for new school in East Lothian

East Lothian Council have approved plans for a new Wallyford Primary School.

The new school will be built as part of the proposed St Clements Wells development on the outskirts of the village, which will also see the catchment area expand.

The development will almost double the size of the school it will replace with the capacity increased with the inclusion of a nursery and other services.

A report on the public consultation over the move to build a new school revealed the vast majority were in favour of the proposal council plans, with less than seven per cent not in favour of the new development.

Despite this, one in five opposed the changing of the catchment area. However,it is estimated that the new catchment area will affect less than a dozen households.

Under the current plans, students would attend the new school from 2018.

Fiona Robertson, the council’s head of education said: “There should be no negative impact on pupil numbers at Sanderson’s Wynd, as it is forecast the roll is set to grow in the coming years due to new housing developments in the Tranent area.

“Pupils moving into housing in the Dolphingstone area from August 2017 onward will attend Wallyford Primary School and the associated secondary school.

“Pupils currently attending Sanderson’s Wynd will have the option to remain at their current school for the remainder of their primary school and transfer to Ross High School for their secondary education if they wish to do so. Siblings of children at the affected schools will have the option to attend Sanderson’s Wynd and Ross High.”