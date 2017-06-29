Plans to bring Peckham’s back to Edinburgh revealed

Upmarket delicatessen chain Peckham’s, known for its famous Bruntsfield, Southside, Waverley and Stockbridge locations, could be returning to the Capital.

Andrew Duncan and Lee Fish, who formerly held the UK franchise for O’Briens sandwich cafés, have bought the remaining two Peckham’s branches in Glasgow for an undisclosed sum and the pair could be bringing the brand back to the Capital.

Lee Fish, who currently owns Kitchen, a small chain of independent cafés in the west of Scotland, as well as running two O’Briens shops in Edinburgh and Newcastle said: “Peckham’s has suffered from a lack of investment in recent years and we will address that immediately.

“We plan to completely reconfigure the Byres Road branch by the end of this year, followed by Hyndland Road with spending on the project likely to hit six figures.

“We intend to revitalise stock lines and develop new relationships with producers, particularly in Scotland.”

They also stated that they will be looking to invest in the wine market.

The pair also confirmed that they plan for Peckham’s to re-enter the Edinburgh market and they are already on the hunt for suitable premises in the capital.