Police appeal after airgun shooting in East Lothian robbery

Police in East Lothian are appealing for information after an attempted armed robbery in Ormiston on Sunday February 19.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The robbery happened at the Cooperative Store on Main Street about 10.15 pm when a man discharged an air weapon and threatened staff.

A 23-year-old male member of staff sustained a minor injury as a result of the firearm discharge.

A dark-coloured vehicle was involved in the incident and seen with the suspect on Hillview Road, Ormiston shortly before-hand.

The suspect is described as white, 5 ft 10 in tall and of stocky build.

He was wearing a red hooded top with the hood up, a balaclava, a 3/4 length black coat, dark trousers, dark gloves and dark shoes.

Area Commander for East Lothian, Chief Inspector Matt Paden said: “Fortunately no-one was seriously injured in this incident but the discharge of any weapon during the course of a crime is an extremely serious matter.

“We are following various lines of inquiry to trace the individual responsible and anyone with information is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that may help