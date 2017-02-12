Police appeal after attempted murder of taxi driver

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following the robbery and attempted murder of a private hire driver.

The 60-year-old was driving her blue Peugeot Horizon private hire car in Lanark on Saturday February 11.

She picked up a man on Hyndford Road around 10pm and then collected his friend in Hope Street, opposite Lanark Fire Station.

As they drove towards West Calder, the first man threatened her with a knife and told her to pull over.

She stopped the car on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment Works.

She was then dragged from the car by the man and attacked until she fell unconscious.

When she awoke, the men were gone and her jewellery was missing.

Both men are described as having Eastern European accents, being of slim build and around 6ft tall.

The first man was wearing a black hooded top, dark-coloured trousers and wearing dark gloves.

The second man is described as wearing an army-style khaki hoodie with the hood up.

Detective Inspector Stevie Bertram of Livingston CID said: “This has been an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and we’re currently treating the attack on her as an attempted murder.

“As part of our investigation, we’re urging anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the men to get in touch.

“Likewise, if you may have seen the men in the Lanark or West Calder areas please call us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.