Police appeal after biker struck in hit and run

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision in the south of the city.

The incident happened around 8.25 p.m. on Monday May 8 on Burdiehouse Road, at its junction with Southhouse Broadway.

A Honda CBR 125 motorcycle was struck by a white BMW 5 series, which failed to stop and made off towards Straiton and the city by-pass.

The 59-year-old male rider sustained injuries to his ribs and wrist and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Inquiries to trace the driver are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Denise Humphrey from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes said: “As a result of this incident, the motorcyclist sustained a number of painful injuries, which required medical attention.

“The driver of the BMW will undoubtedly know they were involved in a collision, yet failed to stop and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify this individual.

“Anyone who was on Burdiehouse Road on Monday evening and witnessed this collision, or who knows of anyone who drives a BMW 5 series, which shows signs of having been involved in an accident should contact police immediately.

“We would also appeal directly to the motorist involved to get in touch and assist with our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 3907 of the 8th May. Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.