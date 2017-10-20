Police appeal after bogus workman targets OAP at her home

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following a bogus workman incident in Mid Calder.

Sometime between 9:30 and 10:30 on Wednesday morning an 80-year-old woman was within her home in Ochiltree Crescent when a man called at her door and requested money for work he claimed had been carried out on her roof.

No money was handed over and the suspect left the area just before a relative of the elderly occupant attended at the property.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the male responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described only as being white and wearing a combat jacket and jeans.

Detective Constable Steven Neill from Livingston CID said: “The homeowner has had no work carried out on her home and has been targeted purely because the suspect identified her as being potentially vulnerable.

“Fortunately no money was taken from the woman and we are following a number of lines of inquiry to identify the man who called at her door.

“If you saw anything suspicious within Ochiltree Crescent on Wednesday morning, or believe you know who this individual is then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 1324 of the 18th October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.