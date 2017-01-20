Police appeal after building site break-ins

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a series of break-ins and thefts from a building site in Rosewell.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Between October 26 2016 and January 18 2017, nine offences have been reported at the Avant Home site on Gorton Road, near to the Rosewell bypass.

During these incidents, large quantities of diesel have been stolen along with tools and electrical items, with many of the thefts occurring over night.

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “We are continuing to liaise with the construction company in relation to these break-ins and offer relevant security advice and guidance to deter any further incidents.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we would ask anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious people or vehicles around the building site to contact police immediately.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.