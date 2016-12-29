Police appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Newington collision

Road policing officers in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a cyclist and a motorist on Minto Street on Tuesday December 27.

The female cyclist in her 20’s was travelling north to south on Minto Street, Newington on a yellow mountain bike with the initials GT in white writing on it.

The silver Mazda 6 was travelling west to east from Duncan Street onto Blacket Avenue when the collision happened.

The cyclist sustained a serious injury.

Officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Constable Denise Humphrey of Edinburgh road policing unit said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was on Minto Street or Blacket Avenue on Tuesday around 11.55am.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or who had information that can assist with our inquiries is asked to contact officers on 101.”