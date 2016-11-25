Police appeal after Edinburgh florist targeted by vandals

Police are appealing for witnesses after vandals smashed the front of a Capital florist in what is believed to have been an attempted break-in.

The incident caused substantial damage to the front of Cloud 9 on Easter Road, with several smash marks clearly visible across its colourful window display.

Alan McCracken has been running the independent outlet for the last 12 years and said he had “never felt so disappointed” when he arrived at work to see the damage.

Upon discovering what had happened, Mr McCracken posted on Facebook: “Sad day. After 12 years trading I’ve arrived to my gorgeous shop looking like this.

“I’ve never felt so disappointed in my life. Small independent shop employing 3 staff who are all paid fairly.

“I’m sick to the core this morning and need major support from my loyal customers! Send me some cyber love please.”

Customers then responded to his post in droves, posting messages of support and saying they hoped those behind the damage were caught.

Mr MrCracken told the the News: “It’s just been a headache.

“Never has this happened to me in my 12 years of having the shop but there have been a few places on Easter Road which have been targeted.”

Mr McCracken said he was “overwhelmed” by the support Cloud 9 had subsequently received from the Easter Road community.

He added: “We have a lot of loyal customers and they have been really supportive.

“We had Lush from Princes Street come in with goody bags and people coming in with cakes and chocolate and lots of well-wishers.”

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the incident, which was reported to police at 7.15am on Wednesday (November 23).

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating an attempted housebreaking at commercial premises in Easter Road which happened in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23.

“The incident is thought to have happened around 3.30 am when someone has caused significant damage to the frontage of the premises.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist them in their investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”