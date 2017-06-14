Police appeal after fire in Tranent

Police in East Lothian are appealing for information following a wilful fireraising incident in Tranent.

The incident took place around 9pm on Monday June 12 when a plastic recycling container was set alight, causing extensive damage to the front door of a house in Annfield.

It was also later discovered that an attempt had been made to set a bin alight outside a neighbouring property.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area to come forward.

Inspector Andrew Harborow of Tranent Police Station said: “Thankfully, due to the swift actions of a local resident the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service were quickly called and were able to extinguish the fire before any further damage could be caused.

“Wilful fireraising poses a significant risk, not just to peoples homes and property, but to the safety of all local residents and I would urge anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Group Manager Steve Gourlay of the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “This illegal activity is not only reckless and dangerous but can divert SFRS resources away from genuine emergencies.

“However, through robust and flexible strategic planning, our crews are always ready to respond to any incident to keep our communities safe.

“But it is important people understand the potential consequences of this dangerous behaviour.

“Fires not only put lives at risk but they can devastate homes, affect businesses and damage the local environment.”

Group Manager Gourlay added: “We would urge people not to leave rubbish or other items in gardens and stairwells.

“Discarded items of furniture and rubbish can produce large amounts of toxic smoke and also impede access for emergency responders.

“I would like to stress the importance of having a working smoke alarm. Every household should have working smoke alarm and test them every week.

“We provide free home fire safety visits and fit smoke alarms where required. If you know someone who can benefit from our service, please request a visit by calling the SFRS free phone number 0800 0731 999.”

The SFRS and Police Scotland take a zero tolerance approach towards such incidents and work together in identifying those responsible as quickly as possible.

Group Manager Gourlay continued: “We want to stop fires before they start and I hope the public will join our fight against fire by reporting any fire related anti-social behaviour to Crimestoppers.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4009 of 12 June, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.