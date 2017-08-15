Police appeal after high-value theft from Hibs store

Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft of football tops from the Hibernian shop in Leith.

Replica Hibernian football tops – nine home and nine away jerseys – to the value of a three-figure sum were stolen.

The incident happened around 3pm on Friday August 11 when a man walked out of the Albion Place store without paying for the merchandise.

He made his getaway in a black metallic Renault driven by a woman.

The car hit another car, a dark grey Renault Clio, as it pulled away but failed to stop.

Sergeant David Wright of Leith police station said: “This was a high-value shop-lifting in broad daylight with the suspects also involved in a hit-and-run collision as they made their get-away.

“Thankfully no-one was injured but the occupants of the car were understandably shaken.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or who has information that can assist us in our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 2188 of the 11th August.”