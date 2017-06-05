Police appeal after lamb has ear bitten off in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following a sheep-worrying incident in the Pentland Hills.

The incident took place around 3.25pm on Saturday (May 3) at a farm near the Kirkgate area of Currie.

A tan-coloured dog, possibly a spaniel, was seen chasing livestock in a field and a lamb was later discovered to be missing an ear.

PC Alistair Murdoch of Oxgangs Police Station said: “Sheep worrying is completely avoidable and I can’t emphasise strongly enough the need for dog walkers to ensure their animals are kept on leads around livestock.

“All dogs, whatever their usual temperament, are capable of chasing livestock. This behaviour can have severe or even fatal consequences for these animals as well as both an emotional and financial impact on the farmer.

“We’re urging anyone who may have information about this incident, or who saw a dog matching this description and being walked by a woman in the area, to contact us.

“We’re still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this and if the owner see’s this appeal I’d ask them to get in touch with us as soon as possible to help with our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2820 of 3 June 2017, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.