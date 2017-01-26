Police appeal after racial abuse hate crime on Lothian bus

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of two men they wish to trace as part of their inquiry into a hate crime on a bus in March 2016.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Do you know this man?

The incident happened at around 12:15pm on Sunday, March 13, onboard a number 25 Lothian Bus service travelling from Restalrig Road bound for the city centre.

A young boy was racially abused in the incident and officers believe the males shown in the images may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The first man is described as white, in his early 30’s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, messy dark hair, wearing a dark jacket with blue trim and has a Scottish accent.

The second male is also white but believed to be older, possibly in his early 40’s. He is between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, has messy brown hair, wore a dark jacket, had acne scarred skin and spoke with a local accent.

Constable Steven Gilroy of Leith police station said: “The men pictured in this CCTV footage are of interest to our ongoing investigation and I ask anyone who recognises them to contact police immediately.

“There’s no place for intolerance in modern society and we take a zero tolerance view towards anyone who carries out such offences.

“Rest assured that we treat all reports with the utmost seriousness and will investigate all complaints that are passed to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where all information can be provided anonymously.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland