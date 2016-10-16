Police appeal after serious crash in West Calder

Police are appealing for information following a serious road crash in West Calder on Saturday October 15

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The incident occurred on Saturday morning as a 21 year old man was driving his silver Audi 80 eastbound on the B7015 Livingston to Stoneyburn road, near to the Five Sisters Zoo, West Calder, when the vehicle collided with a tree.

He suffered serious injuries to his head and chest and was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is detained for treatment. Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

The injured man was the sole occupant of the car.

Sergeant Neil Inglis, Divisional Road Policing Unit, said today: “Thankfully a member of the public came across the crash and called police and emergency services.

“Although the crash site is rural, the B7015 can be quite a busy road with vehicles going to and from the various towns in this area.

“I would ask anyone who saw either the crash itself or the car being driven prior to the crash to call officers at the Divisional Road Policing Unit in Livingstone via 101.”